THURSDAY, Sept. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- At least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been thrown away in the United States since March 1, government data show. That is a far greater amount than previously known, but it is still just a small fraction of the total doses administered in this country, according to NBC News. The information is self-reported by pharmacies, states, and other vaccine providers but does not include some states and federal providers, and it also does not explain the reasons why doses were thrown away.