Let’s take a look at the iQOO 8 key specifications revealed by the Geekbench listing. iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO 8 flagship series in China on August 17. The lineup includes two phones – vanilla iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro. While we are less than a week away from the launch, iQOO 8 carrying model number V2141A has been spotted on Geekbench with key specifications. The moniker has not been confirmed yet, but according to a reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the V2141A model number belongs to the vanilla iQOO 8.