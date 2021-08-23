60 Minutes+ Correspondent Laurie Segall Is Living Her Dream

Journalist and tech entrepreneur Laurie Segall always knew she wanted to tell stories. Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, she reported for her high-school newspaper and often chose to write about what she calls “corner stories,” the interesting but overlooked people and subjects. She started her career as an intern at CNN, where she worked her way up to being senior technology correspondent and one of their most respected reporters, conducting exclusive interviews with highly influential people in the world of technology like Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook. In 2019, she left to begin her own media company called Dot Dot Dot, which covers the intersection of tech and humanity. She now balances running her business with her job at 60 Minutes+, a spinoff from the original series available on Paramount+. There, she has conducted interviews with members of QAnon and neo-Nazi groups, a safety risk she considers worth taking for her work and the country. She also just finished writing her first book, Special Characters, which will come out March 2022. She currently lives in Brooklyn Heights with her fiancé, Jon, and their plants. Here’s how she gets it done.