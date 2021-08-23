Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay County, FL

Home sweet home! PCB Vietnam veteran gets back his house damaged by Hurricane Michael

News Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY BEACH — A dual-military veteran and his wife walked back into their home on Friday for the first time since Hurricane Michael almost three years ago. Bill Locke, who served in the Army and Navy, and his wife Martha suffered significant damage to their home they lived in for 30 years when the Category 5 storm hit in 2018. Since the hurricane, they have lived in a camper outside on the property.

www.newsherald.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Panama City, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
Panama City Beach, FL
Government
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veteran#Home Sweet Home#Extreme Weather#Navy#The News Herald#Operation Blessings#The Home Depot Foundation#U S Disaster Relief Team#Rooms To Go
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 1

Community Policy