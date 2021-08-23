Home sweet home! PCB Vietnam veteran gets back his house damaged by Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY BEACH — A dual-military veteran and his wife walked back into their home on Friday for the first time since Hurricane Michael almost three years ago. Bill Locke, who served in the Army and Navy, and his wife Martha suffered significant damage to their home they lived in for 30 years when the Category 5 storm hit in 2018. Since the hurricane, they have lived in a camper outside on the property.www.newsherald.com
