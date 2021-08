A slight cool down is expected through the end of the week behind a passing frontal system. Temperatures will climb over the weekend into the 80s and lower 90s. Conditions look to moderate next week as a series of frontal systems move across the region. The only opportunity for rainfall will occur today and tonight mainly near the Cascade Crest, where a few showers will be possible. Otherwise, dry and mild weather will take us into the start of meteorological Fall.