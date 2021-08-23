Guy Introduces Wife To 'Skyrim', Now He Can't Get Her Off It

Cancel
If you're reading this, you're probably all-too aware of the overwhelming effect that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim can have on people. Bethesda's open-world RPG might be nearing its tenth anniversary, but there's still an inimitable magic to discovering such a special game for the first time. Heck, I didn't play Skyrim till 2015 and it still took weeks of my life and impressed me just as much as it would have had I checked it out in 2011.

Video Gamesguidefall.com

Skyrim is Getting a Remaster… Again

Nearly a decade after its original release, Skyrim is getting yet another remaster. Today, developer Bethesda announced Skyrim Anniversary Edition, with plenty of new features to celebrate the beloved RPG’s tenth birthday. Whether it’s your first time exploring Tamriel or your tenth, there’s plenty to look forward to here. We’ve got all the details on Skyrim Anniversary Edition below.
Video GamesPolygon

Skyrim cart guy’s major nemesis? A bee

“Hey, you’re finally awake ...” and now being catapulted to the moon thanks to a very strong bee. Former Bethesda developer Nate Purkeypile posted a Twitter thread on Tuesday describing a notorious bug — an actual bug, at least in-game — that caused major problems during The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim’s development. Purkeypile described the introductory scene in Skyrim where the player wakes up in the back of a cart with other prisoners. It’s where the famous “You’re finally wake” meme originated — but it’s also remembered by the developer for a catastrophic collision.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Skyrim is getting fishing in a free update

After more than 10 years, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is getting a proper fishing mechanic as part of the iconic RPG's next-gen upgrade, Bethesda announced today during QuakeCon. The exciting - no, relaxing - new feature was announced alongside Skyrim: Anniversary Edition, which bundles together more than 500 community...
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Skyrim is Getting Yet Another Release

A game called The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was first released back in 2011 for the PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. Perhaps you've heard of it? I doubt you have because it was such a small release from a relatively unknown developer named Bethesda. If you have heard of it, perhaps you also know that it was re-released in 2016 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but not before getting a Legendary Edition release in 2013. Yeah, it's true! It then came out again in 2017 for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation VR. A PC release of the VR version came out in 2018, along with a release for the Amazon Alexa. Now? Now, it's coming out for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Video GamesCollider

'The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim' Is Getting an Anniversary Re-Release — and Now, You Can Actually Fish

Bethesda Game Studios has announced that another new version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will be released to celebrate the game's 10 year anniversary. Announced at QuakeCon, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is the newest port of the praised open-world RPG. This will include the Special Edition of Skyrim, a remastered version of the 2011 title released in 2016 with upgraded visuals and upscaled textures that also included the Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn DLC expansions. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One with a next-gen upgrade for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Skyrim' Is Getting Released Again This November

A new version of “Skyrim,” equipped with hundreds of Creation Club content and a new feature, is coming out soon as part of the game’s 10-year anniversary. “Skyrim Anniversary Edition” will be the latest re-release of the game, celebrating the original version’s launch back in 2011. This new edition will also mark “Skyrim’s” fourth official re-release, alongside the “Legendary Edition,” “Special Edition,” Nintendo Switch version and the VR version for PSVR. A parody of “Skyrim” called the “Very Special Edition” was previously released as a joke but turned out to be an actual text-audio-based adventure game for Amazon’s Alexa.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

New Mod Overhauls Every 'Skyrim' NPC And They're Beautiful Now

This mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim transforms over 3,000 NPCs in the world to make them look like they've stepped onto the set of Love Island: Tamriel. Modder Zalroth explains that it's not just the named characters and quest givers that populate the towns, colleges, barracks and more that have been given the makeover of a lifetime. Bandits, soldiers, thieves and other randoms also learned what a "skincare routine" is and drink a lot more water now instead of ale and skooma.
Video GamesDestructoid

Fallout 4 with 205 mods is basically a different game

The dedication of the modding community is impressive. It’s been a long time since I revisited Fallout 4. The Fallout series hasn’t been nearly as prevalent as it used to be in pop culture, and the reception to 4 and 76 undoubtedly have contributed to that decline. But there are still people out there who love the franchise, and have been working tirelessly to preserve those games with mods. That includes Ded String, who succinctly showcased the efforts of jamming together 205 Fallout 4 mods.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Wasteland 3 Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC arrives on October 5

Wasteland 3's next expansion is called The Cult of the Holy Detonation, and it's coming out on October 5 alongside a collection called the Colorado Collection. In a new trailer during the Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase, we got a look at the new expansion expansion. If you've played Fallout 3, there are definitely some recognisable vibes; game director David Rogers explains how the mutated cults fighting over the 'Holy Detonation' worship it as a god. That sounds a lot like the Cult of Atom in Bethesda's RPG.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Conan Exiles Update 1.69 Patch Notes (2.4.6)

Update 1.69 has arrived for Conan Exiles, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. While updates for Conan Exiles were already released for the PC and Xbox versions of the game, a new patch finally arrives for PS4 gamers. If you are playing on PS4, the patch number has risen to 1.69. Officially though, the patch number is 2.4.6.
Video Gamespsu.com

Watch Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Running On PS5 At 60 FPS

Ubisoft patched Assassin’s Creed Odyssey yesterday allowing the game to run at 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatibility. If you’ve not had a chance to test it yourself yet, then no worries, because we’ve got some footage of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey running at 60 FPS on PS5 for you to enjoy below! Odyssey was always a bit of a looker in terms of visuals, so the frame rate increase is the ideal complement to the 2018 action-adventure game.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

DokeV Dev Insists PS5 Creature Collector Is Not an MMO

DokeV captured the imagination with its demo during Gamescom 2021 earlier today, but some fans noticed that the South Korean title has been shown before. An older trailer which debuted in 2019 described the title as an MMO, and that’s left core gamers antsy – there’s almost always a resistance to online multiplayer experiences among enthusiasts, after all.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

The internet reacts to Skyrim: Anniversary Edition with memes

Bethesda recently announced that they will be releasing a new version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on November 11, 2021. The re-release will happen on the game's original birthday, so they call it the "Skyrim: Anniversary Edition". Skyrim: Anniversary Edition's announcement came as a shock to some, especially when...
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Elden Ring won’t be Epic Exclusive: Steam Store Page now up

The Elden Ring Steam Store Page finally went live this week. This comes in with a huge sigh of relief for Steam players worried it would become an Epic Exclusive. Rumors about the game being exclusive to the Epic storefront have been swirling around since its initial announcement. However, with the arrival of the official Steam page, those can now be put to rest.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Life is Strange Remastered Collection delayed to 2022 [Update]

The Life is Strange remaster has been pushed back. Update: Square Enix has just confirmed that the Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors has been pushed back to some other date this year. All other platforms remain on track for release on September 10. You can read the...
Video Gamesgazettereview.com

PlayStation Plus 2021 – Everything That’s Been Free On the Service So Far

The PlayStation Plus subscription service brings three free games every month. Right around this time every month, users are waiting to hear the announcement from PlayStation. The service is getting ready to enter the month of September but a lot has been free this year. Here’s the entire lineup that’s been available on PS Plus so far:

