Guy Introduces Wife To 'Skyrim', Now He Can't Get Her Off It
If you're reading this, you're probably all-too aware of the overwhelming effect that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim can have on people. Bethesda's open-world RPG might be nearing its tenth anniversary, but there's still an inimitable magic to discovering such a special game for the first time. Heck, I didn't play Skyrim till 2015 and it still took weeks of my life and impressed me just as much as it would have had I checked it out in 2011.www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0