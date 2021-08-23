Guy Introduces Wife To 'Skyrim', Now He Can't Get Her Off It

A game called The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was first released back in 2011 for the PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. Perhaps you've heard of it? I doubt you have because it was such a small release from a relatively unknown developer named Bethesda. If you have heard of it, perhaps you also know that it was re-released in 2016 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but not before getting a Legendary Edition release in 2013. Yeah, it's true! It then came out again in 2017 for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation VR. A PC release of the VR version came out in 2018, along with a release for the Amazon Alexa. Now? Now, it's coming out for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.