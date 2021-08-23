Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Henry Cavill Details How 'The Witcher' Season 2 Injury Changed His Mindset

By Mark Foster
Posted by 
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 3 days ago

You'd expect a man who quite literally portrays a superhero nicknamed 'Man Of Steel' to be virtually invulnerable. Unfortunately for Henry Cavill, that wasn't quite the case. During the filming of season 2 of The Witcher, production was somewhat hamstrung (sorry) due to a leg injury sustained by the leading man, who had to undergo rehabilitation while filming continued without him. Now, Cavill has spoken about the injury, and how it gave him a chance to reset his state of mind.

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

962
Followers
2K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cavill
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesTVOvermind

Is Henry Cavill Done with Superman?

There are a lot of rumors going around at the moment that Henry Cavill might actually be done suiting up as Superman. These same rumors abounded in 2020 as well, but while he did show up in the long-awaited Snyder Cut eventually, it’s apparent that he’s either been too busy or that DC has been stalling when it comes to creating another Man of Steel movie. There has been talk of a reboot with JJ Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates, which would mean that Cavill would be out anyway. But if this is true then it could also mean that there are bound to be new horizons opening up for him since he’s still considered a massive star when it comes to action movies and there’s no reason that he can’t be pushed in a variety of other movies. There’s been talk of whether he would think of heading over to the MCU for a role, but some might think that would be a little too easy and possibly very cliche since several stars have already done this and made it into a semi-regular trend that happens now and then.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Henry Cavill’s strategy to overcome one of his worst moments in the Witcher

On December 17, Netflix will add to its catalog the second season of The Witcher. After several stumbles during filming, Henry Cavill Put yourself back in the shoes of Geralt of Rivia to face new challenges. And, in these new eight episodes, the sorcerer will have his long-awaited meeting with Ciri while Yennefer will face his destiny.
Celebritiesthecut.com

Is Henry Cavill Okay?

There is something about Henry Cavill’s general presence these days that emits very potent “suburban dad discovering new hobbies” energy. Exhibit A: this interview for GQ centered mainly around protein shakes, in which he utters the phrase “pre-bed shake” a total of four times. Other integral pieces of Cavill’s diet, which includes three protein shakes a day, are: beef portions that he measures in ounces, chicken, rice (both white and brown), and — the first non-supplement-related flavor to appear in the interview — curry sauce.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Is Paying Henry Cavill A Handsome Sum For The Witcher

As the main star of Netflix’s most-watched show in recent years, Henry Cavill is all but guaranteed to receive an estimable sum to portray Geralt of Rivia in the live-action adaptation of The Witcher. Now, a new report by Variety has confirmed our speculation by revealing just how much the Justice League actor makes per episode.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Much The Witcher's Henry Cavill Reportedly Gets Paid Per Episode By Netflix

We all know that we're in the midst of an incredible streaming boom. Not only are new streamers popping up at a regular clip, but in order to beat, or at the very least match, a dizzying number of competitors, these companies are paying top dollar to lure as many A-list stars to their prestige series as possible. We already knew that big screen stars (and established / beloved TV talent) like Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Kerry Washington were getting massive paydays, and now we also know what The Witcher star Henry Cavill is reportedly paid for all of his grunting, fighting, and bathing on the hit Netflix fantasy.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Henry Cavill Reveals Secrets to Staying Strong With Exact Workout

Henry Cavill is one of Hollywood's most fitness-oriented leading men. The 38-year-old, most celebrated as this generation's reigning Superman-slash-Clark Kent, recently took on a new role: Chief Creative Officer at MuscleTech, a globally recognized brand of sports supplements. In a new interview with CelebWell, the British actor revealed all of his secrets to staying fit—from grueling workouts and regimented diet to his go-to trick for keeping his muscles looking as large and defined as possible while shooting. Read on to see his 8 essential tips.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Henry Cavill was seen with a mysterious woman and is not Natalie Viscuso

In recent months, the name of Henry Cavill grabbed all the headlines. Beyond his dismissal from Warner Bros, which implied that he will stop being Superman, the actor does not stop adding projects to his list and, for that reason, he has his entire schedule busy between now and the rest of the year, something that, of course , made him one of the most respected and admired artists in Hollywood.
CelebritiesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Fan Immortalises Henry Cavill's Geralt As Warhammer Miniature

To raise awareness for men's mental health, this fan has redesigned a Warhammer miniature to look like Geralt of Rivia, as portrayed by Henry Cavill in the Netflix show. Cavill is a super fan of Warhammer and considers it to be one of his "life long hobbies" that he'll always have a fondness for. In lockdown, he shared that he had started painting his figurines again in order to look after his mental wellbeing in "darker" times. And, he's played Total War: Warhammer 2 six times with six different races - at the very least. In fact, the video of him building his gaming PC to the romantic serenading of Barry White almost sent the Internet into a meltdown. He knew what he was doing. He definitely did.
CelebritiesAdWeek

Chief Creative Director Henry Cavill on His Confidence in MuscleTech's Rebrand

Action star Henry Cavill will tell you that you don’t get to be Superman without taking your physical fitness very seriously. His dedication to wellness has not only landed him some of the biggest roles in film and TV, but also, as of recently, a gig as supplement company MuscleTech’s newest global brand ambassador and chief creative director.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Justice League Producer Explains Battle Over Henry Cavill’s Mustache

When news first started making the rounds that Henry Cavill was contractually unable to shave off his Mission: Impossible – Fallout mustache for Joss Whedon’s Justice League reshoots, it was a humorous anecdote for sure, but not one that was destined to become one of the infamous dud’s most memorable features.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Goodbye Henry Cavill and Brad Pitt – who is the most handsome man in the world?

There are many Hollywood actors who, in addition to succeeding in front of the cameras, are considered worldwide gallants and Brad Pitt It is one of them. In the 90s, when he began his career, he was considered one of the most promising performers of his generation. And, said and done, but at the same time, his features and physical characteristics did not go unnoticed.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

See ‘Justice League’ Star Henry Cavill Gear Up As Injustice Superman

A brand new concept design imagines Justice League star Henry Cavill assuming the role of Injustice Superman. Henry Cavill was last seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which hit HBO Max earlier this year. While his appearance was recent, it’s unclear if Cavill will be returning to the role anytime soon. Currently, Warner Bros. is working on multiple Superman projects which don’t involve the Man of Steel star. As disappointing as it is that Cavill doesn’t have much of a future with DCEU, fans have tried their best to capture the star in other Justice League-related stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy