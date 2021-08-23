Henry Cavill Details How 'The Witcher' Season 2 Injury Changed His Mindset
You'd expect a man who quite literally portrays a superhero nicknamed 'Man Of Steel' to be virtually invulnerable. Unfortunately for Henry Cavill, that wasn't quite the case. During the filming of season 2 of The Witcher, production was somewhat hamstrung (sorry) due to a leg injury sustained by the leading man, who had to undergo rehabilitation while filming continued without him. Now, Cavill has spoken about the injury, and how it gave him a chance to reset his state of mind.www.gamingbible.co.uk
