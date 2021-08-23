Cancel
Minor Rape Victim Dies Minutes After Giving Birth To Stillborn; Suspect Remains Unknown

By Suneeta Sunny
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA minor girl in India who was raped by an unknown suspect died minutes after she gave birth to a stillborn baby in a hospital. The 17-year-old girl from Ahmedabad, a city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, was brought to a hospital by her parents Saturday after the girl complained about severe bleeding and stomach pain. The doctors found out that the teen girl was nine months pregnant and was about to deliver a child. The hospital authorities informed the police about a suspected case of rape and the girl was shifted to a labor room. The girl fell into a coma and died minutes after delivery without being able to speak much about the suspect, The Times of India reported.

