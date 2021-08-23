Wanda Gail Andrews, age 68 of White House, went home to be with the Lord Friday, August 20, 2021 at her home. She was born July 6, 1953 in Hartsville, TN to Erby D. & Clara Lee Green Lankford. Mrs. Andrews was a member of the Church of the Firstborn in Hartsville and a dedicated servant to her church, serving in many areas over the years. Just a few of those included working in VBS, summer camps, youth activities and with senior groups. She always had a willing heart to help where she was needed. She had a beautiful voice and sang in church her entire life. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and was so very proud of her family.