With Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 2 airing on ABC Monday night, it feels like now is the perfect time to have the Demi Burnett conversation. What caused her to come back on the show? When you think about her story arc across all of Bachelor Nation, it’s honestly one of the hardest ones out there to follow. She was first a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and during that time, she had the perception of being the “villain” of the season. Yet, she was a lighthearted and/or sarcastic one — she was extremely polarizing and it wasn’t much of a shock that she ended up on Bachelor in Paradise after the fact.