Lucretia “Lou” Prescott
Lucretia “Lou” Prescott, age 64 of Gallatin, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, August 24 at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Pastor John McClendon officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 24 from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 1818 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.www.mainstreet-nashville.com
