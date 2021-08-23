It will be a sad when Ben Roethlisberger retires, but that day isn’t here yet

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said his arm "feels pretty good" following his preseason debut. Roethlisberger, who didn't dress for the Steelers' first two preseason games, completed 8-of-10 passes for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns on Saturday night against the Detroit Lions. "My arm feels pretty good compared to last year," Roethlisberger said. "I felt good, but I didn't know how it should feel. It feels pretty good right now." Roethlisberger's play fell off over the final six games of the regular season last year, in which he averaged a woeful 5.6 yards per attempt with 1.8 touchdowns and 1.0 interceptions per game. The 39-year-old veteran, by all accounts, is in much better shape heading into the 2021 campaign, which is an encouraging sign for the Steelers' talented group of wideouts.
