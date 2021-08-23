It will be a sad when Ben Roethlisberger retires, but that day isn’t here yet

Roethlisberger completed eight of 10 passes for 137 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Steelers' 26-20 preseason win over the Lions on Saturday night. Big Ben had been a spectator for Pittsburgh's first two preseason contests, but he looked in mid-season form during his time on the field Saturday night. The 18-year veteran got cooking on Pittsburgh's second possession, authoring a nine-play, 82-yard march that he capped off with an 11-yard touchdown toss to rookie Pat Freiermuth. Roethlisberger went right back to the towering tight end to cap off the Steelers' third drive, connecting with the Penn State product from eight yards away for his second touchdown pass. That throw would be the star signal-caller's final one of the night, and considering the quality of work he got in, very possibly his last of the exhibition slate as well.