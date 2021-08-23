Cancel
NFL

It will be a sad when Ben Roethlisberger retires, but that day isn’t here yet

By Behind the Steel Curtain
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t you just feel silly? I’m talking about this past offseason when you wanted Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to get on with his life’s work. Why ask a genius in their field to leave before they’re ready? That just doesn’t make any sense, right?. Sam Darnold? Dwayne Haskins? Mason Rudolph?...

Ben Roethlisberger
#Steelers#American Football
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...
NFLclutchpoints.com

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s backup job takes shocking turn

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going with Ben Roethlisberger for one last ride before he hangs up his cleats for good and heads off to Canton, Ohio. However, the Steelers’ backup quarterback job has long been expected to be handed to Mason Rudolph. However, it turns out that Dwayne Haskins, the...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Ben Roethlisberger and Cam Heyward give their early assessments of Kendrick Green

When the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kendrick Green out of Illinois in the 3rd round of the 2021 NFL Draft, there was some talk of him starting early in his rookie season. When fans saw Green only registered four starts at center his Senior season, it dampened expectations of him in the black and gold.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins gets honest about Ben Roethlisberger ahead of final Steelers preseason game

Dwayne Haskins is getting a second shot with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a tumultuous stint with the Washington Football Team. Although Ben Roethlisberger will be the No. 1 quarterback for the Steelers — no surprise there — Haskins can add to his case for the top backup role behind Big Ben with a strong performance in Week 3 of the NFL preseason against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.
NFLsportstalkline.com

Franco Harris locations Ben Roethlisberger in Hall of Reputation

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 7: Running back Franco Harris #32 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the football as he is pursued by Ken Kennard #71, Mike Reinfeldt #37, Elvin Bethea #65 and Robert Brazile #52 of the Houston Oilers during the 1978 season AFC Championship playoff game at Three Rivers Stadium on January 7,…
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Vertex: Breaking down Ben Roethlisberger’s passes against the Lions

As the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t hold back any of their available starters against the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the preseason. With Ben Roethlisberger seeing his first action of the 2021 season, let’s take a look at the distribution of his pass attempts from Saturday night. Let’s get a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Has Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger already silenced the haters?

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had an amazing showing in his preseason debut against the Detroit Lions. The 2021 NFL season is still waiting to officially begin, yet Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Ben Roethlisberger has already managed to remind the world that not only has he not gone anywhere, but that he is also certainly not “washed.”
NFLnumberfire.com

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger says arm feels 'pretty good'

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said his arm "feels pretty good" following his preseason debut. Roethlisberger, who didn't dress for the Steelers' first two preseason games, completed 8-of-10 passes for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns on Saturday night against the Detroit Lions. "My arm feels pretty good compared to last year," Roethlisberger said. "I felt good, but I didn't know how it should feel. It feels pretty good right now." Roethlisberger's play fell off over the final six games of the regular season last year, in which he averaged a woeful 5.6 yards per attempt with 1.8 touchdowns and 1.0 interceptions per game. The 39-year-old veteran, by all accounts, is in much better shape heading into the 2021 campaign, which is an encouraging sign for the Steelers' talented group of wideouts.
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Impresses in preseason debut

Roethlisberger completed eight of 10 passes for 137 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Steelers' 26-20 preseason win over the Lions on Saturday night. Big Ben had been a spectator for Pittsburgh's first two preseason contests, but he looked in mid-season form during his time on the field Saturday night. The 18-year veteran got cooking on Pittsburgh's second possession, authoring a nine-play, 82-yard march that he capped off with an 11-yard touchdown toss to rookie Pat Freiermuth. Roethlisberger went right back to the towering tight end to cap off the Steelers' third drive, connecting with the Penn State product from eight yards away for his second touchdown pass. That throw would be the star signal-caller's final one of the night, and considering the quality of work he got in, very possibly his last of the exhibition slate as well.
NFLUSA Today

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger offers subtle comparison for TE Pat Freiermuth

In the first quarter of Saturday’s preseason game with the Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger connected with rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth twice for touchdowns. After the game, when asked about Freiermuth, Roethlisberger dropped a subtle but effective comparison to former Steeler Heath Miller. Miller and Roethlisberger played...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Is Ben Roethlisberger playing tonight vs. the Lions?

Is Ben Roethlisberger playing tonight when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the NFL preseason? After missing out on the game last week, will we see Roethlisberger on NFL Network in Week 2?. Is Ben Roethlisberger playing tonight?. This week, head coach Mike Tomlin revealed...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Ben Roethlisberger Wants Increased Snaps Against Detroit Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wants to play as many snaps as possible against the Detroit Lions. The Steelers are installing a brand new offense, and the 39-year-old veteran quarterback has yet to play in the preseason to get more acclimated to the new pace the coaching staff is wanting to establish.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Performance vs. Lions

It’s just the preseason, but Ben Roethlisberger looked like vintage Big Ben during the Steelers-Lions preseason game Saturday night. Fans didn’t get a chance to watch Roethlisberger play in either of the Steelers’ first two preseason games. But the veteran quarterback suited up and got the start for Saturday night’s exhibition. Roethlisberger made the most of the opportunity.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Matt Canada explains in-game communication with Ben Roethlisberger

Throughout Ben Roethlisberger’s lengthy career, he has had a number of offensive coordinators calling games. They’ve all been different in their style and approach, but another factor differentiates one from the other. Where they call the plays. When Roethlisberger came into the league, his offensive coordinator was Ken Whisenhunt, his...

