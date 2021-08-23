7 Design-Forward Properties on Airbnb That Make for the Perfect Labor Day Weekend Getaway

Have you traveled much at all since the pandemic hit? It’s easy to forget just how much you can sink into a nice hotel room for even only a few short days. But what if you could pay about the same amount, or even less, and get way more for your money – while enjoying luxurious accommodations all the while? If the Charleston/Mount Pleasant area is on your wish list for an upcoming trip, whether to enjoy either of the two cities or spend most of your time on the sand at the beach, then check out this sun-drenched AirBnB.com getaway located in Mount Pleasant!