Listen: Monday, August 23, Morning Headlines

A fun, interesting, and in depth interview today with one my favorite guests to have on, Jacqueline Trumbull. I believe this is her 4th time on the podcast? Possibly 5th. I’ve lost track. But I always love talking to Jacqueline because she brings such a great perspective to things, makes me look at things in a way that maybe I never looked at them before, and is not afraid to challenge me and ask questions. You can see in the episode description below, the podcast is basically broken down into 3 sections over the course of 100 minutes or so. You’re gonna really enjoy this one as I also talk about some things in my reporting that I’ve yet to really talk about publicly. And I chose to do so with Jacqueline because she’s somebody that always had questions about why I did what I did in the past – and still does. Her story about her egg freezing decision she just made is very insightful as well since that’s a major decision to make. Loved this conversation and I hope you do too. As always, if you’d like to respond to the interview, please include Jacqueline Twitter handle (@trumbullina) in your replies, or, follow her on IG at the same name. Thanks again to Jacqueline for coming on. Enjoy…