2021 Clemson Football Season Preview: Defensive Line
The 2018 Clemson Tigers boasted one of the greatest defensive lines in college football history. DE Clelin Ferrell led the team with 11.5 sacks and was selected 4th overall in the following NFL draft. Austin Bryant, the other starting defensive end, added 8 sacks while playing through a torn pectoral muscle. At defensive tackle, starters Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence — along with key reserve Albert Huggins — gave the Tigers a blend of size, speed, and strength that even Alabama couldn’t compete handle.www.shakinthesouthland.com
Comments / 0