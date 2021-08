The Atlanta Braves will head to Baltimore Friday where they will begin a three-game series against the struggling Orioles. The Braves have won the first six games of their nine-game road trip and will now face the Orioles who have lost 15-straight games. Atlanta’s surge has come at an opportune time. They are nine games over .500 and have opened up a four-game lead in the NL East standings over the Phillies who were swept in Arizona. Philadelphia will head to San Diego for the weekend while the Mets are in Los Angeles facing the Dodgers. The Braves, who have a pair of west coast trips remaining on their schedule, need to build as big of a cushion as they can for the stretch run.