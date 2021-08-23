Monday Bird Droppings: Where the pain never stops for the Orioles

This is now the worst losing streak in the entire lifetime of anyone born after the 1988 season. Even for a child of 1983 like myself, I have no memory of that team at all. It happened. Maybe some of the adults I was around may have said something about it in my hearing. But it had no effect on me and it made no impact on my memory of being four years old. The 15-game losing streak of 2021 is one that might stick out just a little bit more.