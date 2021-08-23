Cancel
Monday Bird Droppings: Where the pain never stops for the Orioles

By Paul Folkemer
Camden Chat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Camden Chatters. Well, folks, I’ll start with some good news: the Orioles won’t lose a game today. That’s only because they don’t play a game today. Once they get back into action tomorrow, though, look out. With 18 straight losses and counting, the Orioles are in the midst of one of the worst losing streaks in anyone’s lifetime. Their brutal stretch of ineptitude is nearly unprecedented in baseball history. In the last 100 years, only six teams have suffered losing streaks longer than the Orioles’ current skid. One was another notably woeful Birds team, the 1988 squad that started 0-21. That legendarily awful club finished the season with a 54-107 record, a mark that frankly seems championship caliber compared to where the 2021 Orioles will likely end up.

