Jumbo Package: Saban concerned about player anxiety caused by high expectations

Alabama football coach Nick Saban didn't hold back when asked after the second scrimmage if tight end Jahleel Billingsley had worked his way back up the depth chart. "That's up to him," Saban said Saturday. "That's not up to me. He knows what he is supposed to do in practice. He knows what he is supposed to do. This is not a democracy. Everybody doesn't get to do what they want to do. Everybody doesn't get to do what they feel like doing. You've got to buy in and do what you're supposed to do to be a part of the team and do the things you need to do in practice every day."