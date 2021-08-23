Jumbo Package: Saban concerned about player anxiety caused by high expectations
Happy Monday, everyone. Nick Saban’s comments after the second scrimmage are a little concerning. “First of all, they read what you guys write,” Saban said. “They read that they’re supposed to be in the playoffs. They read that they’re No. 1. They read all these things that I’ve referred to this as ‘rat poison’ before. Alright, so that creates a lot of anxiety, and everybody thinks they have to elevate their game.”www.rollbamaroll.com
