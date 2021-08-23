Circling the Wagons: Bills/Bears recap & injury talk w/Banged Up Bills
In this episode, we talk about the Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears preseason game with Kyle Trimble of BangedUpBills.com. We recap the game, give several observations from the performance as far as Mitchell Trubisky’s revenge game, Greg Rousseau and the defensive line creating pressure against the Bears first team offensive line and Andy Dalton, Dion Dawkins’s return to the field after COVID, Jake Kumerow, Isaiah McKenzie, Jacob Hollister, Andre Smith’s hit on Justin Fields, and much more! Listen now and Go Bills!www.buffalorumblings.com
