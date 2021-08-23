Cancel
NFL

Circling the Wagons: Bills/Bears recap & injury talk w/Banged Up Bills

By ctwpod
Buffalo Rumblings
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode, we talk about the Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears preseason game with Kyle Trimble of BangedUpBills.com. We recap the game, give several observations from the performance as far as Mitchell Trubisky’s revenge game, Greg Rousseau and the defensive line creating pressure against the Bears first team offensive line and Andy Dalton, Dion Dawkins’s return to the field after COVID, Jake Kumerow, Isaiah McKenzie, Jacob Hollister, Andre Smith’s hit on Justin Fields, and much more! Listen now and Go Bills!

NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bills face tough injury situation with Stefon Diggs

As the 2021 NFL regular season is inching closer and closer, the Buffalo Bills are already facing one noteworthy injury dilemma. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was a notable absence in practice on Sunday. Bills head coach Sean McDermott noted that Diggs was held out of practice due to his...
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills release five players ahead of roster cutdown deadline

The Buffalo Bills were required to cut their roster down to 81 players by 4:00pm Tuesday afternoon. To meet that requirement, they released five players from their roster, the team has announced. The players removed were LB Tyrell Adams, OL Tyler Gauthier, TE Bug Howard, WR Lance Lenoir, and S Tariq Thompson.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills lose Beasley, Milano, Lotulelei, Davis, Klein to COVID reentry protocol

The Buffalo Bills season opener is about three weeks away, which is a good thing - because if their season were underway, the team would be left without five key players in their next game. Cole Beasley, Matt Milano, Gabriel Davis, Star Lotulelei, and A.J. Klein were all impacted by the league’s COVID-19 protocols, the result of close contact with a trainer who tested positive for coronavirus. Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News had the first reports, which were later corroborated by other members of the Buffalo Bills beat.
NFLWIVB

How to watch the Bills preseason game against the Bears

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills have three preseason games this season – and all of them will be aired on News 4, the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills. The dates are as follows:. Friday, Aug. 13: at Detroit Lions, 7 p.m. (W 16-15) Saturday, Aug. 21: at...
NFLdetroitlions.com

RECAP: Lions vs. Bills

The preseason is all about getting the young players acclimated to the NFL, knocking some of rust off for the vets, and for players on the roster bubble to show they deserve a spot on the team. But walking away with a win is nice too. Unfortunately, Detroit begins the...
NFLchatsports.com

Bills vs Bears: Who we are watching on Saturday

The Buffalo Bills face off against the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon and while most of Buffalo’s starters won’t play, the Bears are planning on playing their first-string. It should provide a nice measuring stick for a lot of players fighting to make the roster. Here are the players we...
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

BBR: Updates on Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Dion Dawkins, and more Buffalo Bills news

The Buffalo Bills are set for the second game of the preseason, as the club travels to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. In preparation for the game, I take a closer look at the status of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Dion Dawkins and other Bills I will be keeping an eye on during Saturday afternoon’s game. You can listen to the episode below, and share your thoughts on the players you will be monitoring in the comments section.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: 4 players on defense to watch against the Bears

Who on the Buffalo Bills defense should fans watch for against the Chicago Bears?. The Buffalo Bills defense played a good game against the Detroit Lions with the improvements along the defensive line being the most notable. The improved pass rush really helped limit what the Lions could do in the air and they had only 141 passing yards and their quarterbacks were sacked four times.
NFLPosted by
Syracuse.com

Buffalo Bills 53-man roster projection heading into Bears preseason game

The Buffalo Bills’ 2021 preseason is about a lot more than wins and losses. The three games will give general manager Brandon Beane, head coach Sean McDermott and various other coaches and personnel a chance to evaluate the bottom of their deep and talented roster. Buffalo enters the season with Super Bowl expectations and few questions in terms of who is starting on both sides of the ball. The depth, however, is what needs to be evaluated as injuries could lead to these players getting on the field in 2021.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears vs Bills: 6 things to watch for

The Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills will be facing off in preseason game number two tomorrow at noon (CT), and there will be several things I’ll be watching for in the game. The Bears went three and out twice during Dalton’s Chicago debut under center last week against the Dolphins, so him and the first stringers looking like a competent unit would be nice to see. I’ve been adamant that this is a big year for Matt Nagy as a play caller, and while it’s just preseason, I think Nagy could really use some success and that starts with Dalton executing.
NFLpff.com

NFL Preseason Week 2 Game Recap: Buffalo Bills 41, Chicago Bears 15

Mitch Trubisky got some revenge against his former team on Saturday. Starting in place of Josh Allen, Trubisky led the Buffalo Bills to four consecutive touchdown drives to open up the game and give the team a 34-6 lead over the Andy Dalton-led Chicago Bears heading into the second half. Bears rookie Justin Fields ultimately couldn’t do enough to overcome the deficit, handing the Bears a 41-15 loss to Trubisky’s Bills.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears vs Bills: Live updates and open thread

Talk about the Chicago Bears vs the Buffalo Bills right here, but keep in mind this is an open thread, so that means it is rated WCG-MA. For live updates on the game you can hit up ESPN here. While you’re waiting for kickoff, check out some our recent preview...
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills Links, 8/21: Game day vs. the Bears!

The Buffalo Bills head to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 2 of the NFL’s preseason schedule, and today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining five key topics to watch for when Buffalo takes on Chicago, including how much playing time left tackle Dion Dawkins receives.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills injury report: Stefon Diggs expected back next week

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has missed more than a week of practice with a knee injury and concern was starting to mount in the fan base. While head coach Sean McDermott said a few days ago that he didn’t expect it to linger into the season, that wasn’t exactly reassuring. On Thursday, he gave a clearer timeline say he expects Diggs back next week. The last time he was on the field was two weeks ago.
NFLPosted by
BillsDigest

Worrisome Knee Injury for Bills' Harrison Phillips

Harrison Phillips was making serious progress in his play for the Buffalo Bills after an uneven 2020 season, the result of a slow recovery from ACL surgery the year before. The defensive tackle was by all accounts looking like he had finally hit pre-injury form this summer. But he exited Saturday's preseason game at Chicago early with an injury to the same knee and may be out for some time, coach Sean McDermott said today.
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Bears getting crushed by Bills at halftime

The struggles continued for the Chicago Bears' starting offense during their game against Buffalo at Soldier Field Saturday. And the defense? Well, it looked no better as Mitch Trubisky and the Bills jumped out to a 34-6 halftime lead. Andy Dalton got the start at quarterback for the Bears, but...
NFLPosted by
WGR550

Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Bills at Bears preseason

The Buffalo Bills won their seventh preseason game in a row Saturday, defeating the Chicago Bears, 41-15 at Soldier Field. Sal Capaccio has more thoughts from the game with his Arrow Up/Arrow Down column:

