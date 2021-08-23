Circling the Wagons: Bills/Bears recap & injury talk w/Banged Up Bills

The Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills will be facing off in preseason game number two tomorrow at noon (CT), and there will be several things I’ll be watching for in the game. The Bears went three and out twice during Dalton’s Chicago debut under center last week against the Dolphins, so him and the first stringers looking like a competent unit would be nice to see. I’ve been adamant that this is a big year for Matt Nagy as a play caller, and while it’s just preseason, I think Nagy could really use some success and that starts with Dalton executing.