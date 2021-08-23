Cancel
Minnesota State

State Fair to Go readies for second year, may expand outside Minnesota

By Brianna Kelly
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 3 days ago
State Fair to Go is back this year with two meal kit options, offering Minnesota State Fair fans the option of enjoying some of its best fare at home, away from the large crowds.

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

