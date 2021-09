The overwhelming majority of coffee exists within the confines of two species: Arabica and Robusta. While other species, like Eugenioides, have made cameos in the high-end coffee zeitgeist, Arabica and Robusta’s ubiquity are enough to give one the impression that they are the only two species of coffee to exist. But in fact, the number of known coffee species is well over 100. And with a recently study the number is only going up, thanks to the discovery of six new coffee species in Madagascar.