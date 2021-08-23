Cancel
Roundup: Miguel Cabrera Joins 500 HR Club; 'Free Guy' Wins Box Office Again; Rachel Maddow Staying at MSNBC

By Ryan Phillips
 3 days ago
Latest updates on Tropical Storm Henri ... More than 20 dead, dozens missing in Tennessee flooding ... Biden calls Afghanistan evacuations "hard and painful" ... Stock futures are flat heading into new week ... COVID cases continue to overwhelm the Gulf Coast ... Cryptocurrency companies are leaving China ... Democrats spar over $3.5 trillion budget plan ... Rachel Maddow is staying at MSNBC ... "Free Guy" topped the box office again ... Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th home run ... Ravens LB L.J. Fort suffers torn ACL ... Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson to practice on Monday ... Titans coach Mike Vrabel has COVID-19 ... NXT TakeOver 36 recap ... Justin Fields shames Bears fans for not supporting Andy Dalton ...

Manny Pacquiao isn't ready to retire, but is the end near? [Sports Illustrated]

The astounding evolution of Kevin Durant [The Ringer]

The Chair is Netflix's best drama in years [The Atlantic]

Ranking NFL rookie QBs in the preseason so far [CBS Sports]

Five college football teams poised to disappoint [Yahoo Sports]

Drew Lock appears to be John Elway's final failure [The Big Lead]

Miguel Cabrera joined the 500 home run club:

A crazy brawl broke out during the Nice-Marseille match on Sunday:

Norm Macdonald tells the most convoluted joke ever:

Rolling Stones -- "Gimme Shelter"

