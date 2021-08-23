Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mandeville, LA

Mandeville woman beats deadly, rare cancer, turns focus to bringing Oktoberfest benefit to St. Tammany

By JESSICA SAGGIO
NOLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMandeville’s Heidi Rhea is a walking miracle. The 67-year-old retired teacher didn’t just beat the odds, she looked them in the face and defied them. Rhea is a cancer survivor and has been for years, landing her a spot in a very small statistic of overcomers. She survived cholangiocarcinoma, also known as “bile duct cancer,” an extremely lethal and rare disease. The five-year survival rate of those fighting cholangiocarcinoma ranges anywhere from as low as a 2% up to 25%, based on where and how much the cancer has spread, according to the American Cancer Society. Only 5% live beyond that five-year bench mark, Rhea said.

www.nola.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Mandeville, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallbladder Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Survivor#Barnes Jewish Hospital#The Children S Museum#Tchefuncte Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Saint Anthony, IAcarrollspaper.com

Sunflower sales benefit Cancer Center at St. Anthony

Mark Nepple and his mother Deb Nepple recently presented a donation of $8,500 toward the new St. Anthony Regional Cancer Center — a donation they grew in a personal way. The funds were raised during a sale of sunflowers from the Mark and Tami Nepple acreage. Mark and his wife Tami grow sunflowers as a pollination source for their beehives. Their story that set up the idea of selling sunflowers began 20 years ago.
Charitiesbgindependentmedia.org

Benefit to assist Nick Nicely as he battles cancer

A benefit for Nick Nicely to help cover expenses as he undergoes treatment for cancer will be held Saturday, Sept. 11 from 4-8 p.m. in Otsego High School Commons. Sandwiches, chips, and drinks will be served. There will be a silent auction, from (4-7 p.m., a quarter auction from 5-6...
Cancermonroecopost.com

Wilmot Warrior Walk to benefit cancer research

UR Medicine’s Wilmot Cancer Institute will host its ninth annual Wilmot Warrior Walk on Sept. 10-12 to raise funds for cancer research and the Judy DiMarzo Cancer Survivorship Program. Participants will choose their own day, time and place to complete their 5K, 10K or 1-mile run or walk. Those who...
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Houston woman set to join cross-county bike ride for cancer research

HOUSTON - While COVID continues to dominate the headlines, Cancer remains a leading killer in the nation. The National Cancer Institute estimates 1.8 million new cases of cancer in 2020 and more than 600,000 deaths. Mortality rates have dipped over the years, but every success includes a challenge, and one Houston woman will soon join more than 200 cyclists riding coast-to-coast to bring awareness and money to the fight.
Armstrong County, PAleadertimes.com

Annual Golf Outing Benefits ACMH Cancer Center

On Friday, August 20th, volunteers of the Tom Desiderio Memorial Golf Outing presented a $27,250 check to the ACMH Richard G. Laube Cancer Center. The annual event, which is held each summer, generated funds specifically for the Cancer Center’s Patient Assistance Fund. An additional $4,000 will also be designated for local community members affected by cancer. After 11 years of […]
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Rockin’ on the River fundraiser benefits Scranton woman fighting cancer

Who: Nicole Haddix has a kind, caring and fun-loving personality, and she doesn’t shy away from hard work, according to close friend Crystal DeAntona. The 35-year-old Scranton resident has studied at Keystone College, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Allied Medical and Technical School and now works at Century Dental, but Haddix also loves spending time with friends and family, which includes parents Anne and Jim, brother Jimmy and nephew James.
Kentucky Statefoxlexington.com

Ky. woman beats stage 4 colon cancer; believes God healed her

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A southern Kentucky woman says she has beaten cancer. Raina Simpson, 34, had stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to other parts of her body. Her church and community rallied around, having numerous events to help her and her family. Now, she says...
CancerMedicalXpress

Mechanism for development of rare colorectal cancer subtype identified

Researchers from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, recently discovered a mechanism to explain what drives the formation of mucinous colorectal adenocarcinoma (MAC), a rare subtype of colorectal cancer (CRC), and has also identified the genes responsible for the regulation of this mechanism. The OnlineFirst version of this work was published August 20 in Cancer Research .
Cancerbigislandnow.com

Tune in to Relay For Life Saturday Evening

The American Cancer Society (ACS) and Nā Leo TV will present the Relay For Life of the Big Island on Saturday, Aug. 28, on Spectrum Channel 54 from 7 to 8 pm. Due to the pandemic, Relay For Life events might look different, but the passion and commitment to fight cancer are unchanged.
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

Push to vaccinate continues across St. Tammany

As the battle against the fourth wave of the COVID-19 virus continues, the delta variant has been especially taxing in Louisiana where residents have been slower to vaccinate than in other parts of the U.S. Health professionals continue to stress the importance of vaccines as the most effective way to...
Cancercarrollspaper.com

Masching family golf tournament benefits Cancer Center at St. Anthony

On Saturday, July 31, Carly (Masching) Pedelty, Mara Masching and Abby (Masching) Flynn brought back the 13th annual Masching Memorial Golf Tournament. This year’s event included 120 golfers and benefited St. Anthony Regional Cancer Center. They are the second generation of the Masching family to run the tournament. The first...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
Kidsthelakewoodscoop.com

He Was Born Completely Normal. But When He Turned 3, They Saw The Signs.

[COMMUNICATED] How much does it take to scare a mother of eight children? Rachel Franko had seen her fair share of broken bones, scrapes and bruises. But when her three-year-old started to spasm uncontrollably, she admits that she was truly scared. Watching her cute brown-eyed toddler start to twitch like something had possessed him could only be described as downright terrifying.

Comments / 2

Community Policy