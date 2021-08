Industries across all sectors are working to reduce their supply chain carbon footprint to combat climate change. The food distribution industry is one of eight industry supply chains that account for more than 50% of global emissions. The food sector alone accounts for approximately one-quarter of these emissions – the most of any supply chain in the world. Food and beverage companies are working to reduce their carbon footprint and implementing sustainable supply chain management practices to achieve decarbonization across the entire supply chain. Companies are focusing these efforts on all stages of their supply chains, including reducing carbon emissions by optimizing warehousing and distribution solutions.