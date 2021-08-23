Much is learned during those morning trips to school
A year ago I never would have imagined we would be reliving the year over again, but here we are. The kids are in a grade up from last year, but the same nightmares haunt them, this time knowing the adults don’t have the answers. This time they know there are no “easy” or “right” decisions to be made. I’m not the one telling the oldest that she shouldn’t go to a football game; this time she tells me she’s not sure it’s worth it to be around all those people, this time she is making decisions and then bringing them to me for discussion.www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
