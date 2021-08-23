Much is learned during those morning trips to school

As a mother of four, I've always tried my college best to make sure my kids understand the importance of taking care of themselves. But holy cow, there is sooo much nagging to do, and when you've got four children like I do, it's hard to keep straight what you've nagged about, to whom, and if it's been laid on sufficiently heavy in each of the necessary categories: brushing teeth, getting enough sleep, drinking enough water, exercising, eating right, etc. There have been many times when I've passed by one of the kids and randomly, and for no particular reason, blurted out a drive-by nag regarding one of those things just to kind of make sure I'm covering bases.