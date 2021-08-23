Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Much is learned during those morning trips to school

By Kay LeRoy Daily Democrat Columnist
Daily Gate City
 3 days ago

A year ago I never would have imagined we would be reliving the year over again, but here we are. The kids are in a grade up from last year, but the same nightmares haunt them, this time knowing the adults don’t have the answers. This time they know there are no “easy” or “right” decisions to be made. I’m not the one telling the oldest that she shouldn’t go to a football game; this time she tells me she’s not sure it’s worth it to be around all those people, this time she is making decisions and then bringing them to me for discussion.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandparents Day#Football#Online School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
EducationPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Why Do School Busses Have Black Stripes? The Answer Might Surprise You

Many times when we have talked about dream jobs on the morning show, I have expressed my unfulfilled desire to be a school bus driver. Does the job make a lot of money? No. But, it is a very important job that involves taking career of children and I think it sounds like a job that would leave me feeling happy and accomplished every day.
Kidsdistrictchronicles.com

Five ideas to keep those bored kids busy during the summer holidays

NEED inspiration for keeping the kids busy over the summer holidays? You’re not alone. A survey this week revealed 60 per cent of parents have run out of ideas – and the lousy weather isn’t helping. So why not try these five experiments conjured up by twin TV doctors Chris...
Family RelationshipsLewiston Morning Tribune

Parents to young adults should remember, less is more

It seems to be generally true that as one gets older, the habit of reminiscing develops. Looking back seems to be a function of getting closer to the final curtain. The closer the latter, the more of the former in which one indulges. In that regard, I indulge in an optimistic amount.
Family Relationshipswfxb.com

Parents Stress the Most During Mornings Before School

Whether your kids have gone back already or will be soon, get prepared and maybe plan on waking up earlier than you think you need! The number one thing moms and dads dread is trying to wake their little ones up. After that its making breakfast, setting out outfits, and packing lunches.
Mental HealthINFORUM

How to sharpen those back-to-school brains

As a mother of four, I've always tried my college best to make sure my kids understand the importance of taking care of themselves. But holy cow, there is sooo much nagging to do, and when you've got four children like I do, it's hard to keep straight what you've nagged about, to whom, and if it's been laid on sufficiently heavy in each of the necessary categories: brushing teeth, getting enough sleep, drinking enough water, exercising, eating right, etc. There have been many times when I've passed by one of the kids and randomly, and for no particular reason, blurted out a drive-by nag regarding one of those things just to kind of make sure I'm covering bases.
Education22 WSBT

Back to School: Impact of virtual learning

After more than a year of virtual learning for many children, most are headed back to the classroom this year. For many, it will be better academically, socially and mentally. Recent data showed more than half of teachers said the pandemic resulted in learning loss for students. A report this...
Oak Park, CAThousand Oaks Acorn

Learning to live with COVID starts in schools

We’ve covered a lot of first days of school—23 in a row, in fact—but none that compare to this one. Heaped on top of the frayed nerves parents always feel when they send their little ones off to class is the fear surrounding COVID-19, which has made a comeback of sorts in recent months courtesy of the Delta variant.
Connecticut Statenewmilfordspectrum.com

Editorial: Pack those masks in CT school backpacks

Be sure to add masks to that list of school supplies. Gov. Ned Lamont made the right call in announcing Tuesday that a mask mandate will carry over to the opening of schools in coming weeks. It is news that parents have been waiting patiently (and impatiently) for this summer.
West Seneca, NYwestsenecabee.com

In-person learning is the goal for school district

A lot can change in the next two weeks – but West Seneca School Superintendent Matthew Bystrak is confident that when the first bell sounds early next month, students will be looking at their teachers from across the aisle instead of on a computer screen. After jumping through hoops in the 2020-21 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, navigating […]
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

How will schools gauge learning loss?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Kids will be back in school full-time in a matter of weeks—but how soon will it be until parents and teachers get a real sense of where their student is academically and socially after a year and a half of pandemic learning?. There’s no doubt the...
Family Relationshipswhattoexpect.com

How I Realized I'm Not the Fun Parent — and Why That's Completely Okay

One mom spent years trying to be the "fun" parent before realizing it just wasn't in her nature. Before I had kids, I had pretty high expectations for the activities my future children and I were going to do together. I imagined myself whipping up delicious, Pinterest-worthy concoctions, picking out elaborate, super-chic matching outfits (that I’d hashtag #OOTD, of course) and getting YouTube messages from moms asking me how I managed to do it all. Unfortunately, I forgot a few things: I hate crafts, don’t dress up often and I’m not one to stand out in a crowd.
LifestyleGreat Bend Tribune

We took a trip and learned plenty

We just returned from the “Gramma and Grampa Tour, 2021.” And it was a doozy. We visited grandchildren in San Diego, then on to Portland, Ore., to see our other set. As usual, I learned much. Flying into Denver to connect, we couldn’t find the mountains. Why? Smoke. Thick, thick...
Minneapolis, MNMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

As schools open, how will those behind catch up?

Editor’s note: This is the third and final story in our series on the pandemic’s influence on education. It is back-to-school season, and millions of students across the country are returning to classrooms to embark on a new academic year. While some children braved in-person learning armed with masks and social distancing this past school year, others haven’t been in a physical classroom in well over a year.
Family RelationshipsDenton Record-Chronicle

To my daughters, I apologize for sending you to school

Tomorrow I have to send you back to school. I know that, as a first grader and kindergartner, you are not protected and cannot get the “shots” I promised would end “COVIDteen” yet. We are so close — I hear you might get your first shot in six weeks or so — but it seems so far. We have almost made it.
Kidsmomjunction.com

How Parents Can Stop Doing Homework For Their Kids And Not Lose Their Mind

The prospect of your child starting school is always an exciting one. It’s a huge leap from when they used to practically live in your arms, and parents are so proud when they watch their kids make their way to school. But the joys of watching your child grow at school isn’t going to last forever, at least not when they nag you with their homework.
Animalsmooresvilletribune.com

Butterflies released in memory of those lost during COVID

Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn’s staff, Genny Spencer and Linda Speaks, recently released butterflies in honor and remembrance of those who were lost to COVID during a special service. Anna Wilson, Rock Barn’s executive director, spoke about how butterflies are a symbol for change, as they go through metamorphosis and eventually emerge from their cocoon with new, beautiful wings. She praised their team, who went through their own sort of metamorphosis during the past year having to adapt to ever changing guidelines to help residents through the tough times, as well as navigating through many other unexpected challenges. And now, they are beginning to come out on the other side. During the service, Catawba Valley Living and Carolina Caring staff members shared ways of coping with grief due to COVID. Wilson spoke about how letting go is an important part in the process. Carolina Caring Bereavement Counselor Annette Walker read a poem to acknowledge that those who passed are always a part of us through remembrance, and Chaplain Bruce Dayton read scripture and shared comforting words.

Comments / 0

Community Policy