No story is better to read than a redemption story, and so far during Indianapolis Colts training camp and preseason we’ve seen just that with defensive end Ben Banogu. Banogu has been praised as a consistent pass rusher all camp long, as it seems not one practice goes by without Banogu being credited with at least one if not multiple sacks. He has also carried this play over to the preseason dress rehearsal against the Minnesota Vikings.