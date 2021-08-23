ANDREW'S ANGLE — Catching up with new Covington Police Chief Mike Ferrell

New Covington Police Chief Mike Ferrell had big dreams growing up in the tiny West Bank community of Lafitte. “By the time I was in high school, I fully planned on going into the Marine Corps,” Ferrell said. “The testing was done. I was set. My brother was going into the military, too. But my father died in a boating accident when I was 9 years old, and the work of raising four kids fell on my mom and grandparents. And when my mom got ill, we knew it was our job to stay at home and help. Things changed.