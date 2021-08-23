Cancel
Immigration

Can we trust Biden to vet Afghan refugees?

By Joe Guzzardi Syndicated Columnist
Daily Gate City
 3 days ago

No sooner had the Taliban taken control of Kabul than the establishment demanded that thousands of Afghans be given immediate U.S. resettlement privileges. Allegedly, and likely at least partially accurate, some Afghans are friendly to the U.S. government, and worked with American military. Now, so goes the standard patter, with our allies’ lives reportedly endangered, the Biden administration has a moral duty to invite them to America to find safe haven.

