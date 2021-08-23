Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

Poland's Budimex, Lotos create flower-scented asphalt

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H8aUM_0ba3hkhT00

(Reuters) - Polish construction firm Budimex and refiner Lotos have created a floral-scented asphalt in a bid to improve working conditions for road builders, Budimex said on Monday.

While vapours emitted by ordinary asphalt are not harmful to humans, the novel material will provide a more comfortable working environment for construction workers paving roads, Budimex said.

The new bitumen contains a mixture of natural and synthetic essential oils, most of which neutralise the typical smell of asphalt, while the remaining ones add a more pleasing scent to the compound.

“At times one could smell the scent of flowers, which made working more pleasant”, Slawomir Szpak, a foreman for Budimex was quoted as saying in a press release.

Budimex said it will consider introducing the new compound on a wider scale.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

170K+
Followers
198K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asphalt#Working Environment#Scent#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
Related
EuropeSmithonian

Construction in Poland Reveals Graves of 18th-Century Plague Victims

Construction workers in northern Poland have uncovered an 18th-century cemetery where victims of the Great Northern War plague outbreak were laid to rest. As Blanka Konopka reports for the Polish First News, builders stumbled across the burials while constructing an apartment complex in the town of Mikołajki. So far, archaeologists from the Jerzy Okulicz-Kozaryn Dajna Foundation have discovered the remains of 100 people in 60 graves.
AnimalsCNET

Police raid unearths prehistoric flying reptile in remarkable condition

A fossil discovered during a police raid in Brazil has turned out to be one of the best-preserved flying reptiles found yet, researchers say. The remains belong to a tapejarid, a toothless pterosaur from the early Cretaceous period known for its huge cranial crest composed partly of bone and partly of soft tissue. Skulls and partial skeletons of Brazilian tapejarids have turned up before, but this fossil was found with more than 90% of its skeleton intact, along with some soft tissue in place around the bones.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Aurubis scraps informal deal on copper from Arctic mine

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Aurubis AG, Europe’s largest copper producer, on Thursday said an informal agreement on copper concentrate (ore) supplies from the new Nussir ASA mine in Norway’s Arctic had been terminated by the two parties. Environmentalists are occupying the Nussir site in Kvalsund to prevent work at what Nussir...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Towards a Sustainable Future: Local Materials and Methods in Contemporary Chinese Architecture

Over the course of the last decade there has been a growing interest in the handcrafted buildings, as well as in the application of local and renewable materials in building construction. Under the concerns about the heavy environmental and economic expenses caused by construction, nowadays urban planners are embracing the concept of sustainability, which refers to “meeting our own needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs”.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK says first green gilt will carry 2033 maturity

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s debt office said on Friday its first green gilt, designed to fund environmental investments, would carry a maturity date of July 31, 2033. The Debt Management Office said the syndicated sale of Britain’s inaugural green gilt would take place in the week commencing Sept....
Africakdal610.com

From garbage to garden, Nairobi resident helps slum bloom

NAIROBI (Reuters) – A decade ago, a patch of land in Nairobi’s Dandora district was a dumping ground for the trash of the city’s wealthier residents with scarcely a plant to be seen. Now, children play on the grass and locals relax among avocado trees as birds sing in the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

French consumer confidence eases in August

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - French consumer confidence eased marginally in August despite a surge in coronavirus cases and new rules requiring a health pass to enter many retail outlets, a monthly survey showed on Friday. The INSEE official stats agency said its monthly consumer confidence index fell to 99...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Thailand eases curbs on retail and restaurants to spur economy

BANGKOK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Thailand will lift most coronavirus restrictions on retail and dining from next month and permit gatherings of up to 25 people in Bangkok and other high risk areas, its COVID-19 task force said on Friday. Easing restrictions and adjusting measures were necessary to revive the...
Environmentbeautypackaging.com

Herbal Essences and TerraCycle Partner to Plant Trees and Donate Benches

P&G’s Herbal Essences and TerraCycle have helped install 20 benches made from recycled hair care packaging, in three nature preserves maintained by The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and planted over 60,000 trees throughout the United States. In the Spring of 2021, Herbal Essences pledged to plant one tree for every two...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Brazil plans to encourage lower energy use amid drought

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazil on Wednesday said it was looking at rolling out measures next month to incentivize consumers to use less energy, as the worst drought in nearly a century hits power generation, fans inflation and hurts agribusinesses. "The idea of the program is to...
Visual Artdesignboom.com

fuksas-designed 'duomo' station merges archaeology with infrastructure in napoli

Doriana and massimiliano fuksas celebrate the opening of duomo station along the napoli underground, which features their luminous and immersive design. sited in napoli’s historic piazza nicola amore, the station was carefully designed and built with respect for the archaeological heritage of the location, keeping in mind the important relationship between architecture and history. several findings were even unearthed during the station’s construction — the base of a temple dating back to the first century AD, a flavian-era portico, and a gymnasium running track — all of which were brought to light during the first excavations, and preserved as an evocative museum space.
GardeningTifton Gazette

SEAGLE: Mums are beautiful fall plants

“That old September feeling, left over from school days, of summer passing, vacation nearly done, obligations gathering, books and football in the air ... Another fall, another turned page: there was something of jubilee in that annual autumnal beginning, as if last year's mistakes had been wiped clean by summer.” – Wallace Stegner.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Degradable coatings for compostable paper food packaging block grease and oil

Cups, cartons and food wrappers made of paper might seem like they would be biodegradable, but many contain a plastic coating that can't be composted. Although plastic-free, sustainable paper products are available, they often let grease and oil pass through, weakening the paper and creating a mess. Today, scientists report they have developed a degradable polymer coating that can block this seepage and could lead to new biodegradable, paper-based materials.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Pilbara Minerals sees solid output as lithium demand intensifies

(Reuters) - Australia’s Pilbara Minerals forecast on Thursday output for spodumene concentrate, the ore from which lithium is extracted, to surge up to 81% in fiscal 2022, driven by robust demand for the raw material used in electric-vehicle batteries. Rising demand for electric vehicles (EV) from China is leading a...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Retailers agree to extend Bangladeshi garment workers' safety pact

DHAKA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Major global retailers agreed on a two-year pact with garment workers and factory owners in Bangladesh, extending a pre-existing agreement that makes retailers liable to legal action unless their factories meet labour safety standards. The statement, signed by the deal's deputy director Joris Oldenziel and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy