You know what they say about the weather: Just wait long enough and it will change. The same holds true for cryptocurrency. Markets have sloped downward across the last 24 hours, led by Polkadot (down 9%), Dogecoin (down 8%), Binance Coin (6%), and Cardano (down 4%). The total crypto market cap has slimmed down by about $90 billion (4%) from yesterday, per CoinGecko.