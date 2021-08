CLEVELAND, Ohio -- MLB is trying to find a way to help pitchers get a better grip on the baseball since the crackdown on the use of foreign substances turned serious in June. When the Indians were playing the Angels on Sunday at the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa., they received a shipment of baseballs that had a tackier feel to them, according to Indians pitching coach Carl Willis. MLB sent the balls to its 30 teams to get feedback from pitchers, pitching coaches, managers and staff members.