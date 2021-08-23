Open Banking Initiative Canada partners with Open Banking Expo
Open Banking Initiative Canada (OBIC) has partnered with Open Banking Expo to boost the growth of the Open Banking and Open Finance across Canada. OBIC is a not-for-profit advocacy organisation gathering great minds in finance, technology, and regulation, to advance Open Banking as an innovative and inclusive force for good. Open Banking Expo is a global community of Open Banking and Open Finance executives responsible for digital transformation across the financial services sector.thepaypers.com
