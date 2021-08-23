Cancel
Cardano Alonzo Hard Fork: What You Need to Know

By Eli Tan Myles Sherman
CoinDesk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alonzo hard fork is a major upgrade on the Cardano network that sees the much-anticipated implementation of smart contract functionality. Smart contracts are pieces of computer code that automatically execute when certain predefined conditions are met. After the Alonzo update, anyone will be able to create and deploy their own smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain, paving the way for native decentralized applications (dapps).

