Tapio Pulkkanen: "Now I feel like I could win"

By ANDREA GUSSONI
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tapio Pulkkanen will take a two shot lead into the final round of the D+D Real Czech Masters as he bids to secure his maiden European Tour title. "It was a solid round, better than the first two. A lot of good putts and a lot of good iron shots....

