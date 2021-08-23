Monday to offer up some toasty temperatures, more on tap the rest of the workweek

The end to the latest heat wave is almost here. Any pop up thunderstorms will die out across the Susquehanna Valley over night and it'll be muggy again as we stay in the 70s. Friday will be hazy and humid with highs near 90 but a better chance of late day and especially evening thunderstorms. Some storms could have heavy downpours. We look for more showers and storms to keep temperatures in the 80s Saturday but we could be near 90 Sunday with a lower chance of storms. A cool front looks to arrive here late Monday into Tuesday and this will bring another round of rain and trim the temperatures and humidity even more for the second half of next week. We'll need to keep an eye on what becomes Ida over the weekend. This looks like it'll become a hurricane and it's moisture could bring us some rain midweek. Stay tuned.