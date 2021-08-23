Cancel
Environment

Monday to offer up some toasty temperatures, more on tap the rest of the workweek

By Kevin
thorntonweather.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re hoping for a break from the heat, don’t look for it in the near future. Thornton can expect above normal temperatures to continue through at least Friday. For today, sunny skies start us off and will be with us for most of the day. The afternoon will offer a few clouds. Some widely scattered thunderstorms may be seen in the late afternoon / early evening but are not expected to amount to much. High temperatures today will top out in the low 90s.

