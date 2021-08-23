Quick Hits: Flyers Daily, Alumni and More

1) Flyers Daily: On today's edition of the podcast on the Flyers Broadcast Network, Jason Myrtetus and I discuss the Flyers upcoming Development Camp and why this year's edition, due mainly to its late summer timing rather than being an early summer event, may have a little different vibe to it ahead of regular training camp. Jason and I also talk about the two-year contract signed by Travis Sanheim, Connor Bunnaman's new contract, the roster numbers game and the Flyers being tight to the salary cap ceiling even if they carry 13 forwards (and over the ceiling if they carry 14 forwards), and the Hall of Fame career of the now-retired Henrik Lundqvist and why it was impossible not to greatly respect him even if you rooted against his New York Rangers teams. We also do an abbreviated version of the "Ask Billy" segment.