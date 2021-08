In a recent interview with Forbes, Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa, has discussed the future of crypto and NFTs after the company enters the industry with a $150,000 purchase of CryptoPunk 7610, which is Visa's first piece of NFT technology. According to the head of the crypto department, it is "just the beginning." Anchorage Digital has acted as a custodian of the deal and also became one of the first banks to custody a deal using NFT technology.