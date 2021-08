We're living in something of a golden age of the professional wrestler turned actor. While wrestlers have tried to make it in movies and TV for as long as there have been professional wrestlers, right now one of them, Dwayne Johnson, is arguably the biggest movie star in the entire world. At the same time, you have guys like John Cena and Dave Bautista who have established themselves as movie stars in their own right. These guys have stared each other down from across a wrestling ring, but we have yet to see them do the same on screen. Although, Cena thinks there's a good chance he and The Rock will be in a movie together at some point down the road.