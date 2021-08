It should be a point of pride for any filmmaker who can be credited for “saving” a cinematic franchise. However, Martin Campbell sits in the singular position of having achieved this twice. When the James Bond franchise awoke from a six-year hiatus where there was no longer a Cold War to fight, and the interest in the character was uncertain, Campbell introduced the world to Pierce Brosnan in 1995’s “GoldenEye,” which went on to be a smash hit at the box office, and remains frequently cited as a fan favorite Bond film. The exact same can be said of 2006’s “Casino Royale,” which rebooted the series, solidified that a Bond film can be many different things, made Daniel Craig a cinematic icon, and was as much of a hit at the box office and among fans as any of the best Bond films.