Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Ryleigh Andreen, 17, Dies Following Crash In Willmar

Posted by 
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9xIc_0ba3g8GB00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old girl died last week following a crash in central Minnesota.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says Ryleigh Andreen was driving in Willmar on Aug. 15 when she collided with another vehicle on 30th Street Northwest, just south of of 15th Avenue Northwest intersection.

The teenager, who was from Willmar, suffered multiple blunt force injuries in the crash and died a day later at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Willmar police are investigating the crash.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
County
Hennepin County, MN
Hennepin County, MN
Accidents
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, MN
City
Willmar, MN
Willmar, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Accidents
Willmar, MN
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Igor Vovkovinskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Minnesota#Minnesota State Fair#Accident#Wcco#Hennepin Healthcare#Tallest Man In America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Moorhead, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Non-Custodial Parent Flees With Young Daughters In Moorhead, Police Say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Moorhead police are looking for a man who is in violation of his custody order after taking off with his two young daughters. Arlow Johnson, 40, is accused of driving off with the children — ages 5 and 2 — during a supervised visit at their current residence just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Johnson is a Native American man who stands 6-feet tall and weighs about 205 pounds. He has long brown hair, and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans. His 5-year-old daughter has long hair and bangs. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Sanborn Woman, 83, Killed In Crash Near Willmar

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Willmar, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. It happened at about 11:23 a.m. near Pennock, when a minivan traveling northbound on 135th Street and a westbound car on Highway 12 collided at the intersection. An 83-year-old Sanborn woman who was a passenger in the minivan was killed. Her identity hasn’t been released. The other three occupants survived with injuries: Sleepy Eye residents Irene and Robert Mathiowetz, 83 and 88; and driver Frederick Berg of Sanborn, 84. Three passengers in the other vehicle also suffered non-life threatening injuries: Rae Baker of Redwood Falls, 22; Kyri Cox of Redwood Falls, 17; and Thomas Zempel of Mankato, 20. The state patrol is still investigating what led up to the crash.   More On WCCO.com: ‘They Just Want To Pretend It Didn’t Happen’: Farmington High School Accused Of Ignoring Student’s Death Wait Times Stretch Hours At Twin Cities ERs As Hospitals Reach Capacity Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Early Morning Shooting Outside Lyn-Lake Restaurant Leaves 7 Injured

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people were hurt, one critically, in a shooting early Thursday morning outside a restaurant in south Minneapolis’ popular Lyn-Lake neighborhood. The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 3000 block of Lyndale Avenue South, near the Lake Street intersection, an area home to many bars and restaurants. The shooting took place outside of Side Chick restaurant. Witnesses say the restaurant was filled with 80% women that night, there for karaoke. Investigators believe the gunfire erupted when two people began shooting at each other outside a business, leading to several people being shot. Responding...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Semi Truck Driver Killed In I-94 Rollover Near Clearwater

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Cloud man is dead after the semi truck he was driving rolled into a ditch off of Interstate 94 northwest of the Twin Cities. (credit: MnDOT) The Minnesota State Patrol says the 64-year-old victim wasn’t wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred at about 3:17 p.m. on the interstate by Wright County Road 8, near Clearwater. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. The state patrol is investigating.   More On WCCO.com: ‘They Just Want To Pretend It Didn’t Happen’: Farmington High School Accused Of Ignoring Student’s Death Wait Times Stretch Hours At Twin Cities ERs As Hospitals Reach Capacity Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Lionell Hicks Wanted For Murder In Shooting At South Minneapolis White Castle

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 29-year-old man is wanted for murder in a shooting earlier this month that left one man dead at a south Minneapolis White Castle drive-thru. Lionell Hicks is charged via warrant with second-degree murder in the Aug. 15 shooting of 32-year-old Tu’Quan Smith, court documents filed in Hennepin County show. Authorities are working to find Hicks, whom they say has a significant criminal history. Records show he’s been convicted of felony gun possession, damage to property and misdemeanor assault charges. On Thursday, Minneapolis police requested public’s help in locating Hicks, who is believed to have been living...
Chisago County, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man Connected To Twin Cities Missing Persons Case Found Dead In Central Minnesota Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in central Minnesota say a man was found dead Tuesday evening in a truck submerged in a lake. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman called authorities around 6:30 p.m. believing he’d seen a vehicle on his fish graph near the public access in Chisago Lake. Officers arrived and later a tow crew pulled a GMC pickup from the water. Inside was the body of a man connected to a missing persons case in Fridley, which is about 30 miles south. Officials did not release the man’s name. Foul play is not suspected, the sheriff’s office says. The incident remains under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: ‘They Just Want To Pretend It Didn’t Happen’: Farmington High School Accused Of Ignoring Student’s Death Wait Times Stretch Hours At Twin Cities ERs As Hospitals Reach Capacity Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

2 Twin Cities Men Convicted Of Illegally Possessing Firearms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Twin Cities men were found guilty of illegal possession of a firearm Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota. Jarvae Somerville, 28, of White Bear Lake, and Ronald Finley Jr., 26, of Minneapolis, were convicted by a jury after a three-day trial. According to a criminal complaint, the two men were suspects in a May 2020 shooting in north Minneapolis. Officers spotted them at a restaurant on Lake Street and arrested them. Police recovered two handguns during the arrests. Prior felony convictions in Hennepin and Cook counties, respectively, prohibit Somerville and Finley from possessing firearms or ammunition.   More On WCCO.com: ‘They Just Want To Pretend It Didn’t Happen’: Farmington High School Accused Of Ignoring Student’s Death Wait Times Stretch Hours At Twin Cities ERs As Hospitals Reach Capacity Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood
Forest Lake, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Forest Lake Police Sergeant Kurt Kowarsch Dies In UTV Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Forest Lake Police Department says one of its sergeants died in a utility terrain vehicle crash over the weekend. Kurt Kowarsch was driving the UTV near his cabin in Wisconsin when he crashed. The police department said he worked for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Annandale Police Department before working for Forest Lake for 14 years. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” the department said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office offered its “deepest condolences” on social media, while the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said Kowarsch was “loved by many” in that jurisdiction. A GoFundMe account has been set up honoring Kowarsh’s memory and supporting his family. Close to $27,000 has been raised so far.   More On WCCO.com: ‘They Just Want To Pretend It Didn’t Happen’: Farmington High School Accused Of Ignoring Student’s Death Wait Times Stretch Hours At Twin Cities ERs As Hospitals Reach Capacity Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood
Mankato, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Arrest Made In May Overdose Death Of Jesse Barnhart In Mankato

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 26-year-old man is in the Blue Earth County jail in connection to the overdose death of Jesse Barnhart back in May in Mankato. The sheriff’s office says 31-year-old Barnhart died on May 28, and his autopsy showed he had heroin and fentanyl in his system. Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents arrested the man suspected of supplying Barnhart on Tuesday, and he is expected to be charged with third-degree murder. WCCO typically does not identify suspects until they have been formally charged.   More On WCCO.com: ‘They Just Want To Pretend It Didn’t Happen’: Farmington High School Accused Of Ignoring Student’s Death Wait Times Stretch Hours At Twin Cities ERs As Hospitals Reach Capacity Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Westbound Lanes Of I-94 Reopen Following Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Maple Grove

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The westbound lanes of Interstate 94 have reopen Wednesday morning following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in the northwest metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. near the Highway 610 intersection in Maple Grove. A Harley-Davidson entered a construction zone, drifted off the road and rolled several times, coming to rest in the ditch. The rider, a 67-year-old Becker man, was killed. His name has yet to be released. The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about two hours as troopers investigated the crash.   More On WCCO.com: ‘They Just Want To Pretend It Didn’t Happen’: Farmington High School Accused Of Ignoring Student’s Death Wait Times Stretch Hours At Twin Cities ERs As Hospitals Reach Capacity Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood
Wisconsin StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

2 Construction Workers Hit By Lightning In Western Wisconsin; 1 Dead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two construction workers were struck by lightning in western Wisconsin Tuesday morning, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the two — 60-year-old Richard Nelson and a 20-year-old man — were part of a crew constructing a pole shed on 390th Street in Menomonie. They were both on ladders when lightning struck just after 11 a.m., and both were knocked off. Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 20-year-old was taken to the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire. The sheriff’s office said the crew had stopped working because of weather, and had resumed shortly before the lightning strike because the weather had settled.   More On WCCO.com: ‘They Just Want To Pretend It Didn’t Happen’: Farmington High School Accused Of Ignoring Student’s Death Wait Times Stretch Hours At Twin Cities ERs As Hospitals Reach Capacity Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood
White Bear Lake, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

1 Injured In White Bear Lake Shooting, Police Do Not Believe It Was Random

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in White Bear Lake are investigating after a shooting left a man injured late Monday night. According to police, officers responded just before midnight to the 3500 block of Emerald Drive on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown. No arrests have been made. Police do not believe this was a random incident and do not believe there is a threat to the public. The investigation is active. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call White Bear Lake police at 651-429-8552.   More On WCCO.com: ‘They Just Want To Pretend It Didn’t Happen’: Farmington High School Accused Of Ignoring Student’s Death Wait Times Stretch Hours At Twin Cities ERs As Hospitals Reach Capacity Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood
Brooklyn Center, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Woman Accidentally Shot And Killed Father On I-94 While Attempting To Break Up Argument

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 42-year-old Brooklyn Center woman says she accidentally shot and killed her father while attempting to break up a fight on the side of Interstate 94 over the weekend, according to charges filed in Hennepin County. Takesha Deadwyler is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter, both felonies, in connection to Saturday’s incident that resulted in major backups on the interstate. Takesha Deadwyler (credit: Hennepin County) Complaint Details The complaint says officers were dispatched at 9:35 p.m. to Interstate 94 and 53rd Avenue North on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man lying on the...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Demond Bingham Dies After Shooting In St. Paul’s North End Neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after a shooting Monday night in St. Paul. The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Albemarle Street, near Lewis Park in the city’s North End neighborhood. Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Officers attempted to aid the victim, but paramedics pronounced him dead shortly thereafter. He was identified Tuesday by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office as 48-year-old Demond Bingham of Little Canada. A large group of people gathered at the scene, and officers tried to...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Offers New COVID-19 Testing Sites As Delta Spreads

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials hope new COVID-19 testing sites will slow the spread of the Delta variant. There are two new locations in the Twin Cities metro area. In St. Paul, the Roy Wilkins Auditorium is reopening as a COVID-19 testing site. And in Bloomington, a site is opening at the former DMV on Logan Avenue South. Both will offer free saliva testing to anyone who wants it. Results will come in two to three days. Two other sites outside the metro are moving next week. Mankato’s community testing is headed to the Minnesota National Guard Armory in town. The same goes for the one in St. Cloud. For hours and information on all these locations, click here.   More On WCCO.com: ‘They Just Want To Pretend It Didn’t Happen’: Farmington High School Accused Of Ignoring Student’s Death Wait Times Stretch Hours At Twin Cities ERs As Hospitals Reach Capacity Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: State Fair Grandstand Evacuated Due To Lightning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Storm clouds moved through southwestern Minnesota Thursday morning, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings and watches. Meanwhile, an air quality alert has been issued for parts of northern Minnesota due to wildfires. The first day of the Minnesota State Fair isn’t shaping up to be sunny and mild. ——- UPDATE (9:08 p.m.): Grandstand concertgoers are now being allowed back inside for Miranda Lambert’s show, but her opening act — Lindsay Ell — will not perform. The concert is now set to begin sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Officials also say the Mighty Midway and Kidway will stay closed for...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 11 More Deaths Reported In Last Day; Positivity Up To 6.1%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — According to the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health, 11 more deaths due to COVID-19, and another 1,839 positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. This comes from about 30,687 processed tests. So far, 642,288 have tested positive for COVID in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic, and there have been 7,793 deaths. Overall, the latest figures of those hospitalized show 165 Minnesotans in ICU with COVID, compared to fewer than 20 about six weeks ago. There are an additional 419 reported hospitalizations for COVID in the state. The figures show an average...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Gene Abrahamson Threatened Man With Sword After Racist Rant

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is accused of going on a racist tirade and threatening a man with a sword in a suburban liquor store parking lot earlier this month. Gene Abrahamson, 68, is charged with threats of violence, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County. (credit: Hennepin County) A criminal complaint states a man called 911 Aug. 13 to report a man who had driven straight at the caller’s car in the parking lot of a St. Anthony liquor store and blocked his way. The man — later identified via surveillance footage and his license plate as Abrahamson — allegedly called...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Wait Times Stretch Hours At Twin Cities ERs As Hospitals Reach Capacity

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hospital ICU bed capacity in the Twin Cities is above 97%. It’s even more crowded outside intensive care units. “We’re full on the wards, we’re full in the intensive care, we’re full in the emergency room,” said Dr. Bret Haake, the chief medical officer at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Haake says an increase in COVID patients is combining with more non-COVID patients than there were during the worst of the pandemic last year to push Regions to a precarious place. “We find ways to maneuver our fullness to add one more patient, get one more patient home to add...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Surveillance Video Captures Thieves Stealing Bonsai Trees From St. Paul Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul couple is asking for the community’s help in identifying the thieves who stole a number of their bonsai trees over the weekend. The couple, who does not wish to be named, says the trees were stolen from a display outside their home in the West 7th Street neighborhood. The thieves took several of the small, meticulously cultivated trees from an outside display, even though they were drilled to a bench and lit by flood lights. The owners calculate the loss to be in the thousands of dollars. One of them has been working with bonsai trees...

Comments / 0

Community Policy