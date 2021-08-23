Ryleigh Andreen, 17, Dies Following Crash In Willmar

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old girl died last week following a crash in central Minnesota.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says Ryleigh Andreen was driving in Willmar on Aug. 15 when she collided with another vehicle on 30th Street Northwest, just south of of 15th Avenue Northwest intersection.

The teenager, who was from Willmar, suffered multiple blunt force injuries in the crash and died a day later at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Willmar police are investigating the crash.

