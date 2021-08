There's been an unmistakable pattern of twos taking shape on Spies, Lies and Allies. For the second Challenge season in a row, Aneesa was named the winner of the inaugural mission; for two weeks running, two rookies have been eliminated by two other rookies. And on the latest episode of Season 37 — once again — Devin and Tori were each stolen away by the Lair-victors (that’s twice now).