A new report has suggested that Robert Pattinson has walked away with a $3 million pay check for taking on the role of the Caped Crusader in The Batman. Information on the subject comes from a report in Variety about the changing movie industry, where the sudden rise of streaming services has seen some of cinema's biggest stars appearing more on the small screen than the big screen. The report says, "Robert Pattinson picked up $3 million for his turn in The Batman, a grittier take on the comic book icon." It is an interesting statement for a few reasons.