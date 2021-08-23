Cancel
Oscar Isaac Talks About His Fascination with Metal Gear Solid

By Alessio Palumbo
wccftech.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenowned actor Oscar Isaac (Ex Machina, Star Wars, X-Men: Apocalypse, Annihilation) was first rumored to be starring in the Metal Gear Solid movie two years ago when he proclaimed he would have loved to feature in the film. That became official in December 2020, when the actor was confirmed to be playing none other than beloved protagonist Solid Snake.

