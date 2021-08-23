Cancel
Nutrition

You Are What You Eat

By The Brain Health Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur brain is the most metabolically-active organ in the body. In a resting state, the brain utilizes about 20% of the body’s energy. Even when we are sleeping, the brain is active with processing and transmitting information. Food and nutrition play a role with mood, behavior, cognitive function, sleep, and energy. People often notice certain foods will influence function. For example, dark chocolate can make some people feel happier, whereas caffeine helps others to feel sharper and more productive. While food and nutrition can improve function, it can be the opposite for other foods. Inflammatory foods can lead to brain fog and changes in memory, as well as contribute to migraines. There is even discussion of a connection between diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

