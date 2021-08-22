Deadman Canyon Loop (Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, CA)
Becoming increasingly well-known as a lesser-traveled alternative to the popular John Muir Trail – Pacific Crest Trail corridor, the roughly 50- to 60-mile backpacking circuit known as the Deadman Canyon Loop (a.k.a. Elizabeth Pass Loop) traverses spectacular terrain spanning both Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks in the south-central Sierra Nevada. Over the course of four to seven days, the scenic circuit climbs from Lodgepole Campground, on the western flank of the Sierras, to Twin Lakes and Silliman Pass (10,160’), then drops into Sugarloaf Valley and the Roaring River drainage before ascending the namesake Deadman Canyon to Elizabeth Pass (11,371’). From here, a spectacular descent with views of craggy granite leads south to Lone Pine Creek and Bearpaw Meadow, followed by a westward jaunt through Sequoia National Park on the High Sierra Trail. Climb Panther Gap and descend back to Lodgepole, or continue southwest to Crescent Meadow and the Giant Forest for sequoia views and to pick up a shuttle that takes one back to Lodgepole.liveandlethike.com
