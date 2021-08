A popular Malaysian singer battling Covid-19 during her pregnancy, succumbed to the disease on Monday, but doctors managed to save the baby, local media reported. Siti Sarah Raisuddin, 37, was eight months pregnant with her fourth child. She was put under an induced coma so that her baby could be delivered via surgery. Raisuddin never got to hold the baby who has been named Ayash Affan, reports said.