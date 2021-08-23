Recap: JD.com Q2 Earnings

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) decreased 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.00% over the past year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $39,309,000,000 rose by 38.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $38,275,550,000.

Looking Ahead

JD.com hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

JD.com hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 23, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

Technicals

52-week high: $108.29

Company's 52-week low was at $61.65

Price action over last quarter: down 14.27%

Company Profile

JD.com is China's second- largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.