Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Recap: JD.com Q2 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWF2h_0ba3etI900

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) decreased 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.00% over the past year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $39,309,000,000 rose by 38.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $38,275,550,000.

Looking Ahead

JD.com hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

JD.com hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 23, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

Technicals

52-week high: $108.29

Company's 52-week low was at $61.65

Price action over last quarter: down 14.27%

Company Profile

JD.com is China's second- largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
69K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jd Com#Jd Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

VMware: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) fell 3.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share fell 3.31% over the past year to $1.75, which beat the estimate of $1.64. Revenue of $3,138,000,000 rose by 9.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,100,000,000. Guidance. Earnings guidance...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Williams-Sonoma

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

A Preview Of Redhill Biopharma's Earnings

Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 26. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy for Growth and Value

There’s nothing better than finding a great combination of growth and value in a stock. Unfortunately, it’s usually one or the other — a tradeoff depending on the situation. This tradeoff isn’t always the case though, and some S&P 500 stocks have a unique combination of both traits. It allows...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why JD.com Stock Jumped Today

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) soared on Tuesday after the Chinese e-commerce leader's second-quarter financial results surpassed investors' expectations. As of 2:33 p.m. EDT, JD.com's stock price was up more than 14%. So what. JD.com's revenue surged 26.2% year over year to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.3 billion), besting analysts' estimates of...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Investors Cheer Pinduoduo's Q2 MAU Growth Despite Revenue Miss

Chinese agriculture and interactive commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 89% year-on-year to $3.6 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $4.2 billion. Pinduoduo's average monthly active users (MAU) increased 30% Y/Y to 738.5 million. Active buyers in the twelve months ended June 30 rose...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For August 25, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion before the opening bell. Dicks Sporting shares rose 2.3% to $117.00 in after-hours trading. Toll Brothers Inc...
StocksStreet.Com

What Alibaba, Best Buy Stocks Tell Jim Cramer About Markets Tuesday

As of intraday trading Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 48.55 points, the Nasdaq was up 72.35 points and the S&P 500 was up 10.10 points. Jim Cramer said it’s the second day in a row where the market assumes the full Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine is going to change the world.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Palo Alto Networks Q4 Earnings

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) rose after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 8.11% year over year to $1.60, which beat the estimate of $1.44. Revenue of $1,219,000,000 higher by 28.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,173,160,000. Outlook. Earnings guidance...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $2.83 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 50.7K, accounting for 5.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million. Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Bill.com Shares Are Trading Higher Thursday Afternoon

Bill.com Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) shares traded higher in Thursday's after-hours session following fourth-quarter results and guidance from the company. Bill.com reported quarterly adjusted net loss of $5.8 million, or $(0.07) per share. Analysts were expecting a $0.04 per share loss. The company reported a breakeven result ($0.00) during the same quarter last year.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading lower after the company reported fourth quarter earnings results and issued first quarter sales guidance. Peloton reported fourth quarter net loss per share of $1.05, compared to a net income of $0.27 in the same period last year. The company also reported a loss in its fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $45.1 million compared to a gain of 143.6 million in the same period last year.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Zscaler

Within the last quarter, Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Zscaler has an average price target of $261.36 with a high of $300.00 and a low of $225.00.
StocksBenzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 26

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kourtney Gibson picked Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) as her final trade. She owns the stock and her price target is $70. Rob Sechan is a buyer of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (NYSE: MSGE). Stephen Weiss is sticking with his short position in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy