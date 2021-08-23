Isabela Merced Says She Wants a “Sweet Girl” Sequel, Hoping For “More Action” Isabela Merced Says She Wants a “Sweet Girl” Sequel, Hoping For “More Action”

You might remember Isabela Moner from Nickelodeon's 100 Things to Do Before High School or 2019's cute Christmas Netflix hit Let It Snow. Now, the Peruvian American actor goes by Isabela Merced, a name change that represents a new chapter in her life and her career and that also honors her late abuela. "Isabela Merced represents the values that were passed on from my grandmother. She was a force of nature, unafraid of anything, always ready to take on every challenge and person that said she couldn't," she told Refinery29 in 2019.