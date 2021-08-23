Isabela Merced Says She Wants a “Sweet Girl” Sequel, Hoping For “More Action” Isabela Merced Says She Wants a “Sweet Girl” Sequel, Hoping For “More Action”
Isabela Merced Says She Wants a “Sweet Girl” Sequel, Hoping For “More Action” Isabela Merced Says She Wants a “Sweet Girl” Sequel, Hoping For “More Action”. Isabela Merced, who played Jason Momoa’s daughter in the Netflix revenge thriller “Sweet Girl,” wants more action scenes in the film’s sequel, if one is made.washingtonnewsday.com
Comments / 0