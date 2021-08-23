Ink Blog: A crazy little thing

Meredith sat in her canoe on the lake. She often did this to get away and relax at the end of her day. It was another day at the office of busy meetings and note taking for her bosses. She had tried to make it in the world of business, but she realized that she may always be an administrative assistant rather than the one making important decisions. She gave up on each relationship she’d ever been in to focus on her career. Now at 40, she realized that she may never wed. She paddled around and looked at the sunset. She had a nice place outside of the city, well worth the commute. A small, humble cottage. She thought of the phone calls she had chosen not to answer from her brothers and sister. They had again invited her to birthday parties, graduations, and the like. She always said she never had time for those kind of things. She would just send a card with a $20 in it. She looked over to her favorite willow tree that hung on the lake. There was a man in it! He plunged into the water. She began to grow nervous and soon paddled over near to the spot he went in. The man suddenly came out of the water gasping for breath and clung to the canoe. Meredith helped him into it.