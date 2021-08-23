Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Ink Blog: A crazy little thing

By 's block: Kernels of truth
APG of Wisconsin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeredith sat in her canoe on the lake. She often did this to get away and relax at the end of her day. It was another day at the office of busy meetings and note taking for her bosses. She had tried to make it in the world of business, but she realized that she may always be an administrative assistant rather than the one making important decisions. She gave up on each relationship she’d ever been in to focus on her career. Now at 40, she realized that she may never wed. She paddled around and looked at the sunset. She had a nice place outside of the city, well worth the commute. A small, humble cottage. She thought of the phone calls she had chosen not to answer from her brothers and sister. They had again invited her to birthday parties, graduations, and the like. She always said she never had time for those kind of things. She would just send a card with a $20 in it. She looked over to her favorite willow tree that hung on the lake. There was a man in it! He plunged into the water. She began to grow nervous and soon paddled over near to the spot he went in. The man suddenly came out of the water gasping for breath and clung to the canoe. Meredith helped him into it.

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Parties#Stalking#Swimming#Ink Blog#Maxine S Restaurant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Relationship Advicemyhorrynews.com

Column B: Advice from an old timer who knows a thing or two

Not quite sure where she got it, I’ve lifted this from Renee Norris Elvis’ Facebook page because as she said, it’s just too good not to share. An almost-octogenarian says he’s learned these things in his near-80 years:. After loving my parents, my siblings, my spouse my children and my...
Lifestylepbfingers.com

Things I’m Loving Friday #381

I feel like a bit of a broken record over here by focusing on the fact that this is the “last weekend of summer” before school starts (for Chase) in our house but something about the kickoff of the school year really does make things in the air feel a little different. They feel more scheduled, a little less carefree… not better or worse… just different. I LOVE summer and I’ve especially come to love summer with our boys because we’ve made the most of it and filled our days with a lot of nature walks, pool playdates, watermelon, creature catching, swimming in the lake, ice cream, water slides and more. I’ll miss summer but I’m looking forward to the start of the school year for the boys because they love their teachers and friends and I appreciate a little more time to dedicate to this space and my work.
LifestyleAPG of Wisconsin

Memories of summer that slipped away

Summertime: Like that brief moment when you first open your eyes in the morning, arch your back, and stretch. You hold it. You purr luxuriously. You try to prolong the delicious feeling. But it never lasts. I learned the truth when I turned 12.
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

Dreaming About an Ex Might Mean These 10 Things

Love is a choice. It takes you a second to fall deep for someone, but it can take a lifetime to get over those feelings. If you start dreaming about an ex, it can cause all sorts of emotions to erupt. If the relationship was toxic, then you might be...
Michigan StateSidney Herald

A few thoughts on following your passion

Years ago when I was teaching high school in Poland I used to urge my students not to abandon their dreams of doing something extraordinary. Some of their parents were not enthused. Poland was still a poor country just recovering from two generations of communist rule which left a once flourishing and cultured country looking more like a Third World slum. Worse was the legacy of dishonesty and cheating that made education and business difficult. They wanted their children to do something to ensure a safe and prosperous future for themselves, rather than chase after dreams that might or might not come true, and might or might not be profitable even if they did.
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

In my love life, I’m a flop

We’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. I’m 31, no kids, never been married. I’m a schoolteacher. I’m pretty and fit, and a chill and kind person. Why do I feel like I’m destined to be alone? No luck in the relationship department. I had two four-year relationships that flopped, and my most recent one was eight years, and I feel like I managed to screw it up.
Family RelationshipsLowell Sun

The biggest mistake I ever made

I’ve seen a lot of articles lately about young people making the decision not to have children, as I did. Here’s a perspective from someone who made that choice — and now isn’t so sure it was the right one. When I entered graduate school, a few years after my...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Fatherly

The Little Thing That Keeps My Marriage Happy, According to 12 Men

Marriage is a job, make no mistake. And like any job, the presence of inside jokes, distractions, and your favorite co-worker can make even the most draining days bearable. If you imagine your kids as the bosses, laughing and bonding behind their backs every now and then only serves to strengthen your ability to do a good job as parents. The big picture is what keeps you going, but the little things are what get you there.
Los Angeles, CABon Appétit

Every Little Thing That Goes Into Naemo’s Stunning Gujeolpan

In Dish Decoded we break down all the components, stories, and techniques behind a restaurant’s...well...dish that we’re obsessed with right now. “There are so many amazing classical dishes in Korean cuisine that have been forgotten because no one is preserving them or giving them a contemporary voice,” says Arnold Byun, founder of Naemo, a modern Korean pop-up in Los Angeles.
RestaurantsPizza Marketplace

Little Caesars goes a bit crazy with a calzone

Little Caesars is debuting a Crazy Calzony menu item, a "perfect hybrid product for pizza and calzone lovers," for a limited time later this month, according to a press release. The product is part pepperoni pizza in the middle and part calzone at the edges. It features a folded calzone-like...
hudsonvalleyone.com

Partying is back, but some things may be a little different now

Ah, the summer of 2021. New York State is open! If you planned to get married last year but couldn’t have your dream wedding with friends and family to cheer you on, you probably postponed your nuptials. This summer, we can let loose, drink, dance and hug a little, right?
Books & Literaturedavenportlibrary.com

Too Good to be True by Carola Lovering

I’ll admit that I frequently choose books to read based on what the cover looks like and Too Good to be True by Carola Lovering falls under that category. This book caught my attention from the start and had me desperate for a happy ending for all involved at the end.
Societykingcityrustler.com

Window on the World Column | Above All Else, Be Kind

The definition of kindness is the quality of being friendly, generous and considerate, according to the Oxford Languages, wherever they might hang their hat off the Google imprint. The true meaning of being kind is doing intentional, voluntary acts of kindness. Not only when it’s easy to be kind, but when it’s not — at least that is my take on it.
Books & LiteratureAPG of Wisconsin

Redbery Books to host author Mindy Greiling Sept. 9

In a slight departure from their more typical literary fiction genre, the THURS (The Highly Unusual Reading Society) book club is reading a memoir that spans 20 years and covers new ground about living with schizophrenia. In connection with the club’s book choice, Redbery Books in Cable has arranged for...
Visual ArtObserver

Not Everyone Loves the Addition of Cupid to Vermeer’s ‘Girl Reading a Letter’

This week, the Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister in Dresden, Germany unveiled an extensively restored iteration of Johannes Vermeer’s masterful painting Girl Reading a Letter at an Open Window, which previously framed its central subject with an expanse of blank wall. After meticulous research and paint analysis, it was determined by analysts that a previous version of Vermeer’s canvas actually contained a painting within a painting: an image of Cupid on the wall behind the young girl that finds the cherubic presence gazing out at the canvas’s viewer. The addition of the detail within the painting reveals much about the artist’s intent, but that doesn’t mean everyone is overly enthused about the revision.
Family Relationshipswkml.com

Mom Gives Birth, Husband Is Stunned

What a love story for Aaron and Rachel. The two met as missionaries, fell in love and then married. Aaron then discovered Rachel was pregnant with twins. So what was the issue?. Travel On TV reported on the unusual circumstances surrounding the birth of Aaron and Rachel Halbert’s babies. “During...
Hello Magazine

Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts mourn heartbreaking death as fans send support

 Al Roker and Deborah Roberts have both paid their respects following the sad death of their good friend. The Today star and ABC journalist are both regulars at the family-run New York restaurant Fresco by Scotto, and tragically the patriarch of the family, Anthony Scotto, passed away at the age of 87.

Comments / 0

Community Policy