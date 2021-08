COLFAX — Mike Campbell wasn’t particularly interested in getting the vaccine. He’s lived in this central Louisiana town of 2,500 his whole life, and he doesn’t feel obligated to take many precautions. He’s not around people much, except for when he goes offshore for work as an explosion technician on oil rigs. Campbell, 56, reasons that he hasn’t caught COVID-19 yet, and when his father did, he only had the symptoms of a mild cold, despite only having one lung.